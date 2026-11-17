Multiple law enforcement agencies will conduct a search on Tuesday in parts of Beaver County for Zachariah Schuck, the DoorDash driver who disappeared in October while making deliveries.

The Hopewell Township Police Department, one of the agencies involved, said in a statement on social media that search efforts will "be concentrated in the Aliquippa and Hopewell Township areas, particularly near Maratta Road, the surrounding streets in Davidson Heights, and Route 51."

Residents and drivers in these areas may notice an increased police presence throughout the day, police said.

Officers will also search for residential and business security cameras in the area and may knock on doors to request surveillance footage that could help the investigation.

The department has asked the community to cooperate with these requests as they attempt to locate Schuck.