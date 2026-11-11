Police and family of missing Pittsburgh-area DoorDash driver hoping surveillance footage will help locate him

New questions surround the disappearance of a 32-year-old Beaver County father and DoorDash driver, Zachariah Schuck, who vanished nearly three weeks ago while making deliveries.

Newly released video could hold a critical clue regarding his whereabouts.

The surveillance footage shows someone getting out of the car and walking away, but even Schuck's father cannot say for certain if it's his son getting out of the vehicle.

A car pulls up on a quiet Hopewell Township street around 8 p.m. on October 24; someone gets out and walks away, but now, the question is: who is it?

"You see an image of someone leaving the vehicle, but it's not a clear video, and that image walks towards the corner of Croxall Avenue," Carl Schuck said. "It is not clear enough for me to identify whether that was Zach or not."

On Croxall Avenue, there was the car, keys in the ignition, empty DoorDash delivery bags, and an empty tank of gas, but no sign of the father of two.

"Take a moment to look at his photograph, familiarize yourself with his description," said Sgt. Nicolette Lopez of the Hopewell Police Department. "Someone may have heard something, may have seen something. They may have information that they think is insignificant. It may be the missing piece that we need for our puzzle; at this point, we need the community's help."

Investigators have searched the area on foot, in the air, and now are asking neighbors to check their cameras.

However, nearly three weeks later, there is still no answer as to what happened to Zachariah, and his father fears the worst.

"Maybe he just decided to go someplace and regroup, or something happened between the time he did his last DoorDash delivery and the time that the car was found," he said. "Did somebody do something to harm him?"

For the police, the video could be a clue, and for his family, it's another painful reminder that Zachariah is still missing.

"Zach, you're out there, and you'll understand that everybody is looking for a good result from what is going on right now," his father said. "All we want is for him to be located and for him to come home."

Police are asking anyone in the Davidson Heights neighborhood with surveillance footage from around 8 p.m. on October 22 to come forward.