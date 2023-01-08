Police on the lookout for attempted kidnapping suspect in Ligonier Township

LIGONIER VALLEY, Pa. (KDKA) - Ligonier police are searching for a man who is a suspect in an attempted kidnapping Sunday morning in Ligonier Township.

The suspect was described as around 5 feet 7 inches tall, approximately 50-to-60 years old, with a white, scruffy beard, according to police. He is said to operate a blue, older model, four-door sedan with chipped paint around the vehicle.

The attempted kidnapping occurred along Route 381 in Rector.

Any person with information regarding this incident or the above vehicle and person description should immediately contact 911.