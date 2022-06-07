Watch CBS News
Local News

Police officers rescue kitten stuck in Mount Lebanon sewer drain

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Something Good: Officers rescue kitten
Something Good: Officers rescue kitten 00:50

MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) -- Police rescued a tiny kitten that got stuck in a sewer drain in Mount Lebanon.

The officers got the call early Tuesday morning from someone who heard meowing coming from the drain.

Three officers responded and climbed into the sewer where they caught the kitten before it started raining.

Officers were able to rescue a frightened kitten that had gotten stuck in a sewer drain overnight. A concerned resident...

Posted by Mt. Lebanon Police Department on Tuesday, June 7, 2022

 The kitten didn't appear to be hurt and went to the veterinarian's office to be checked out. 

First published on June 7, 2022 / 5:01 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.