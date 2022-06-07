Police officers rescue kitten stuck in Mount Lebanon sewer drain
MOUNT LEBANON (KDKA) -- Police rescued a tiny kitten that got stuck in a sewer drain in Mount Lebanon.
The officers got the call early Tuesday morning from someone who heard meowing coming from the drain.
Three officers responded and climbed into the sewer where they caught the kitten before it started raining.
The kitten didn't appear to be hurt and went to the veterinarian's office to be checked out.
