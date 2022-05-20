Watch CBS News
Police officers rescue driver from burning car after crash involving bus in downtown Pittsburgh

By Mike Darnay

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Five people were injured following a violent crash in downtown Pittsburgh overnight.

According to Pittsburgh Police, a car and a Port Authority bus collided at the intersection of Fifth Avenue and Grant Street around 11:30 p.m.

Police officers in the area helped pull the driver of the car, who was unconscious, from the vehicle which caught fire following the crash. The driver was taken to the hospital and was last listed in critical condition. 

Five passengers were onboard the bus at the time of the crash. Four of them were taken to local hospitals. Police say their injuries are non-life threatening.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

