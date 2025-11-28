Police officers in Pittsburgh pass out Thanksgiving meals to those in need

For about 5,000 people in Pittsburgh, a knock on their front door Thanksgiving morning from a police officer didn't mean trouble; instead, it meant a turkey dinner had arrived.

For the past quarter-century, the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police has teamed up with other local law enforcement agencies, along with rotary clubs and a church, to bring Thanksgiving meals to those in need.

Meals are cooked and packed by the rotary clubs and St. Mary Orthodox Church before officers bring them to homes and apartments across the city. Some officers were on the job, while others volunteered their time.

Officers KDKA followed offered a quick "happy Thanksgiving" at the door before handing over meals, usually followed by a "thank you" from a neighbor.

"To have these meals, they mean a lot because my grandma, she can't cook for herself," said Scott Rhodes. "Just like other people, it's a tough time for us. Sometimes we don't cook at all just because of the shortage of money and the shortage of joy."

For Asia Clark, the extra meals come at a tough time.

"It's very stressful. And with the shutdown, and then food getting high," Clark said, "I'm very thankful."

Officer Aundre Wright, a community resource officer, said he first delivered meals as part of the program in 2017.

"I went to an elderly lady's house, and I think I'm probably the first person she had contact with that year, because I had to, like, pry her door open," Wright said. "It was very eye-opening."

He made sure to check on her in the following years before she passed away, he said. Delivering meals, he said, has been fulfilling, adding it's "full of joy."

Unlike most days, he said, officers are welcomed with open arms on Thanksgiving.

"It's a really warm feeling for our officers," Commander Stephen Vinansky said. "And keeps in mind why we're really here."

Father Patrick Carpenter refers to the officers as "blue angels," saying they care about their community. He's a pastor at Saint Mary's Orthodox Church. Up until two years ago, they had room to pack the meals at their church, but not anymore.

"The fact that the need has grown tells us how bad the economy is and how many people need it, and thank God we're able to help him provide it," Carpenter said.

The joy that Rhodes said is lacking returns, he says, with the Thanksgiving meals the officers deliver.

"Turkey makes me happy. Ham makes me happy. Stuffing makes me happy. Gravy makes me happy," Rhodes said.