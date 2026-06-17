Police officer fatally shoots loose dog, injures owner in Pennsylvania, authorities say

A police officer in York County, Pennsylvania, fatally shot a dog and injured its owner after the animal attacked him, authorities said.

The officer with the York City Police Department was placed on administrative leave after the shooting on Tuesday, the department said in a news release on Wednesday. The department has not identified the officer.

Police said the officer was called around 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday to the 300 block of West Philadelphia Street for a disorderly person. While investigating the call, the news release said the officer was "attacked by a dog that got loose." The officer retreated and fired several shots, killing the dog and injuring its owner, who was trying to secure the animal, police said. The extent of the owner's injuries was not released, though police said he was in stable condition.

"The Pennsylvania State Police were notified and have been brought in to conduct an independent investigation of the incident," the news release said.

York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow called the shooting an "unfortunate incident."

"I've talked with both individuals (my Officer and my Resident), and thankfully, they're both in good spirits. Moving forward, we'll deal with it, keep the community informed (openly and transparently) and keep our focus on responding well, improving, and making sure this community is safe," Muldrow said in the news release.

The officer will remain on leave as the investigation into the police shooting continues, per the police department's policy. No other information was released on Wednesday.