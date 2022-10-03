Watch CBS News
Police: Missing Frazer Township woman was in 'volatile relationship,' not seen since Sept. 11

By Heather Lang, Jessica Guay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

FRAZIER TOWNSHIP (KDKA) -- Allegheny County police are asking for the public's help finding aFrazer Township woman who vanished nearly a month ago and has not been heard from since.

Darlene Harbison, 59, disappeared on Sept. 11, police said. Her daughter tried to contact her several times that day, and then asked Frazer Township police to do a welfare check.

Allegheny County police say Darlene Harbison has been missing since Sept. 11. (Source: Allegheny County)

Allegheny County police joined the investigation two days later.

On Sept. 17, police said they found Harbison's boyfriend, 57-year-old Eric Gibbs, dead. Investigators said he took his own life in West Deer Township.

Harbison and Gibbs had a "volatile relationship," police said. They believe "Gibbs is the person responsible for Harbison's disappearance," according to investigators.

On Sept. 17, police said they found Harbison's boyfriend, 57-year-old Eric Gibbs, dead. (Source: Allegheny County)

Police have also released photos of the vehicles that Gibbs is known to drive.

Police have also released photos of the vehicles that Eric Gibbs is known to drive. (Source: Allegheny County)

Police have called in local fire departments, along with Allegheny Mountain Rescue Group and Steel City K-9 Response to assist in the search but have not been able to locate Harbison.

Anyone with information on Harbison's disappearance is asked to call the Allegheny County Police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS. Callers can remain anonymous.

