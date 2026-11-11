Police asking residents for video that might help locate missing DoorDash driver Zachariah Schuck

Police in Beaver County are asking for video people might have from the night that a DoorDash driver disappeared last month.

The Hopewell Township Police Department put out a request to the public for assistance in the ongoing search for 32-year-old Zachariah Schuck, who was last seen around 7:30 p.m. on Oct. 22 on Route 51 in the Monaca area.

North Sewickley Township police said that Schuck was working for DoorDash and his last delivery was at 6:30 p.m. that evening. His vehicle was found abandoned around 8 p.m. on Croxall Avenue in Hopewell. His cellphone also lost coverage around that time.

Zachariah Schuck disappeared while working for DoorDash more than two weeks ago in Monaca, Beaver County. (Photo Credit: North Sewickley Township Police Department)

Police are asking people who live in the Davidson Heights area of Hopewell to review any home security or surveillance footage they might have from around 8 p.m. that night.

People who have security cameras, including doorbell cameras, are being asked to check their footage for anything that might seem unusual or suspicious that could be relevant to the investigation.

"Even something that seems insignificant could provide valuable information," police said.

Schuck has been described by police as 6 feet tall, with green eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing a blue and red flannel shirt, blue jeans and brown boots.

Anyone who locates footage that might be of interest is asked to contact the Hopewell Township Police Department at 724-378-0557.