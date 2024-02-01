Police: Man arrested after trying to enter Pittsburgh-area school with gun

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man is facing charges after alleging trying to enter Propel Braddock Hills Elementary School with a gun on Thursday.

According to the criminal complaint, law enforcement was called to the school at around noon for a report of an aggressive man at the front door of the elementary school.

Police said Dushaun Knox tried to get into the elementary school but the door was locked. When police officers arrived at the scene, he ran from the school. Police said he threw a gun as he was running away. He was later taken into custody without incident, according to the criminal complaint.

Court documents said the 30-year-old Knox said he was there to pick up his son, who was sick, but got mad when he wasn't allowed in the school because he didn't have identification and wasn't on the emergency contact list.

He faces a list of charges, including carrying a firearm without a license and terroristic threats.