Police: Man shot his wife in U-Haul facility and took her purse and cell phone

GREENSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — We are learning more about the death of Kelly Steele over the weekend.

Investigators said the woman's husband shot the victim over allegations of infidelity. Court documents claim Alfred Steele had a gun ready and waiting in the rental unit where he allegedly shot his wife on Saturday.

Regarded as a kind and good mother, Kelly's end came when she met with her husband at a Lower Burrell U-Haul rental center, according to investigators.

Those same investigators said Alfred told them that he and his wife began to argue about allegations of infidelity when he pulled out a gun and shot the 41-year-old mother of two and grandmother of two in the back of the head.

According to the criminal complaint, after allegedly shooting the woman in the head, he grabbed her purse and cell phone. Investigators said Kelly's purse was recovered in Albert's vehicle. Court documents show Albert told police that he threw the phone out of his car between the U-Haul center and the police department.

Those who knew Kelly told KDKA-TV that she was a good person who deserved a better fate.

He is now charged with homicide. Alfred was already facing felony drug charges from an arrest earlier this year.