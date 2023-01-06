Watch CBS News
Local News

Police: Man charged with attempted homicide after firing shots at mail carrier in Pittsburgh

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A man is facing charges after allegedly firing multiple gunshots at a mail carrier in Pittsburgh.

28-year-old Martinel Humphries has been charged  following an incident that took place on Thursday in the city's Perry North neighborhood. 

According to court paperwork, Humphries is accused of confronting a mail carrier along Waldorf Street on Thursday afternoon and firing multiple shots with a rifle. 

Police say the mail carrier was stopped in front of a home by a man, later identified as Humphries, who demanded to know where his mail was. 

The mail carrier told the police that he didn't recognize Humphries and didn't believe that he lived on the street.

Later during the confrontation, Humphries is accused of pulling a rifle from his vehicle and firing shots at the mail carrier.

Police encountered a man matching Humphries' description along Woods Run Avenue, where he was detained by officers.

A witness from nearby Oakdale Street provided surveillance video with police, showing Humphries' vehicle driving by.

Officers searched the area, finding an AK-47 style rifle from the scene. 

Humphries is facing numerous charges including attempted homicide, aggravated assault, and firearms charges.

He's currently awaiting arraignment before a judge.

Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.

First published on January 6, 2023 / 6:36 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.