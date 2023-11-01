Police looking for man accused of lurking around buildings in Oakland

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh Police are warning people in Oakland to look out for a man they say has been prowling around buildings and apartments.

Police say the man has been spotted lurking around buildings and looking in apartment building windows.

According to police, security cameras captured photos of the man along Dawson Street on multiple occasions.

People in the Oakland area are being asked by police to remember to lock your windows and doors, even if they're at home.

Any similar instances of prowling or lurking are asked to be reported to 911.

Anyone with more information that can identify the man is asked to contact the Pittsburgh Police Zone 4 station at 412-422-6520.