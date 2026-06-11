Police investigating two Wilkinsburg shootings, high speed chase

Two shootings that happened in Wilkinsburg are under investigation by the Allegheny County Police Department.

Allegheny County Police said that they were called to investigate after two women were shot around 11 p.m. near Laketon Road in Wilkinsburg.

According to police, after the women were shot, they left the area of Laketon Road in their vehicle and were picked up by medics near Allegheny River Boulevard and Nadine Road in Penn Hills and were taken to the hospital from there.

Allegheny County Police detectives are investigating two shootings that happened in Wilkinsburg Borough.Police said two women were shot near Laketon Road and while officers were investigating the shooting, two other vehicles drove through the area with gunfire exchanged from one to the other. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

Police said one of the woman was shot in the leg and grazed in the wrist and the other woman was grazed in the leg. Both are expected to be okay.

KDKA's news crew at the scene of the shooting on Laketon Road saw numerous evidence markers and crime tape lining the area while officers were investigating.

Police said that while officers were there investigating, two other vehicles approached the area at high speed and gunshots were fired from one vehicle towards the other.

Police said officers chased after the vehicle where the shots were fired from, but lost sight of it.

Investigators said the vehicle that was shot at stopped at the intersection of Robinson Boulevard and Sunrise Avenue in Pittsburgh's East Hills neighborhood and called police.

Allegheny County Police are investigating two shootings that happened in Wilkinsburg.Police said two women were shot near Laketon Road and while officers were investigating, someone fired shots from one vehicle at another vehicle. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

KDKA's news crew at the scene saw a white car that had two of its windows shot out.

Police said neither person inside the car that was shot at were injured.

Detectives from the Allegheny County Police Department are leading the investigation into the two shootings.