Police investigating apparent shooting near Route 51 in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The inbound lanes of Route 51 are shut down after an apparent shooting. 

The incident was reported near Bausman Street in Beltzhoover. 

Dispatchers tell KDKA a person was reportedly shot inside a car. A heavy police presence is in the area as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday. 

First published on June 10, 2023 / 11:11 PM

