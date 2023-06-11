Police investigating apparent shooting near Route 51 in Pittsburgh's Beltzhoover neighborhood

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The inbound lanes of Route 51 are shut down after an apparent shooting.

The incident was reported near Bausman Street in Beltzhoover.

Dispatchers tell KDKA a person was reportedly shot inside a car. A heavy police presence is in the area as of 10:30 p.m. Saturday.

Stay with KDKA-TV both on-air and online for the latest details.