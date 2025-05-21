Watch CBS News
Local News

Police investigating after two people injured in Homewood shooting

By
Mike Darnay
Digital Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.
Read Full Bio
Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Two people injured in overnight Homewood shooting
Two people injured in overnight Homewood shooting 00:19

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a late-night shooting that injured two people in the city's Homewood neighborhood.

Police say officers were called to the areas of Paulson Avenue, Frankstown Avenue, and Race Street around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple ShotSpotter alerts.

d30d1dd6-f5ac-49ea-9dd4-7a70bab3f34c.jpg
Pittsburgh Police are investigating a late-night shooting along Frankstown Avenue in the city's Homewood neighborhood. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

While they were responding to the alerts, officers were notified of a shooting victim along Frankstown Avenue near the Homewood House apartments. 

Police say that when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital by medics and was last listed in stable condition. 

A second man showed up at UPMC Shadyside Hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. He was also listed in stable condition. 

Police say that witnesses gave officers differing descriptions of a possible suspect and vehicle.

Detectives from the police bureau's Violent Crime Unit are investigating the shooting and police say no arrests have been made at this time. 

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.