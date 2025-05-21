Police investigating after two people injured in Homewood shooting

Pittsburgh Police are investigating a late-night shooting that injured two people in the city's Homewood neighborhood.

Police say officers were called to the areas of Paulson Avenue, Frankstown Avenue, and Race Street around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday after receiving multiple ShotSpotter alerts.

While they were responding to the alerts, officers were notified of a shooting victim along Frankstown Avenue near the Homewood House apartments.

Police say that when officers arrived, they found a man who had been shot in the leg. He was taken to the hospital by medics and was last listed in stable condition.

A second man showed up at UPMC Shadyside Hospital a short time later with a gunshot wound to the arm, police said. He was also listed in stable condition.

Police say that witnesses gave officers differing descriptions of a possible suspect and vehicle.

Detectives from the police bureau's Violent Crime Unit are investigating the shooting and police say no arrests have been made at this time.