Police investigating, one hospitalized after shooting in McKeesport

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting this afternoon in McKeesport.

Police were called out to Craig Street around 5:30 this afternoon, where our crew saw the street blocked off -- and several evidence markers on the ground.

First published on September 4, 2022 / 7:33 PM

