Police investigating, one hospitalized after shooting in McKeesport
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - One person was taken to the hospital after a shooting this afternoon in McKeesport.
Police were called out to Craig Street around 5:30 this afternoon, where our crew saw the street blocked off -- and several evidence markers on the ground.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
