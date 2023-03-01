Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Penn Hills

PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Penn Hills.

On Tuesday, Allegheny County police said Penn Hills police were called for a welfare check on Conestoga Road around 6:40 p.m. Officers found a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds, police said.

Police added that, "Currently this is being treated as a murder suicide."

The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death for each victim.