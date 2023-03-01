Police investigating apparent murder-suicide in Penn Hills
PENN HILLS, Pa. (KDKA) — Police are investigating an apparent murder-suicide in Penn Hills.
On Tuesday, Allegheny County police said Penn Hills police were called for a welfare check on Conestoga Road around 6:40 p.m. Officers found a 62-year-old woman and a 63-year-old man dead from gunshot wounds, police said.
Police added that, "Currently this is being treated as a murder suicide."
The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death for each victim.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.