Police investigating burglary at Boost Mobile store in New Kensington

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Police in Westmoreland County are searching for a burglary suspect.

The Westmoreland County District Attorney's Office says that a man is accused of burglarizing the Boost Mobile store in New Kensington.

The suspect is accused of taking off with a number of cell phones, totaling thousands of dollars.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.

