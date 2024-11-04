Police investigating attempted theft of drive-thru ATM in Verona

VERONA, Pa. (KDKA) -- Police are investigating after someone tried to steal a Chase Bank drive-thru ATM from the River Town Shopping Center in Verona.

Verona Police tell KDKA that the incident happened early Monday morning at the shopping center along Allegheny River Boulevard.

Police are investigating after someone attempted to steal the Chase Bank drive-thru ATM at the River Town Shopping Center in Verona. KDKA Photojournalist Steve Willing

Allegheny County Police detectives have been called to investigate.

KDKA's news crew at the scene observed heavy damage to the ATM.

It's unclear if the person or people responsible got away with any money.