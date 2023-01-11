Police investigating after teenager shot in Beechview

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood.

According to Pittsburgh Police, officers were called out to a home along Broadway Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old that had been shot in the hip. They were taken to the hospital and were last listed in stable condition.

Police say detectives are still trying to determine where the shot was fired from.

According to police, no one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing.