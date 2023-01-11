Watch CBS News
Police investigating after teenager shot in Beechview

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A 14-year-old was taken to the hospital following an overnight shooting in Pittsburgh's Beechview neighborhood. 

According to Pittsburgh Police, officers were called out to a home along Broadway Avenue just after midnight on Wednesday morning.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a 14-year-old that had been shot in the hip. They were taken to the hospital and were last listed in stable condition. 

Police say detectives are still trying to determine where the shot was fired from. 

According to police, no one has been taken into custody and the investigation is ongoing. 

First published on January 11, 2023 / 3:33 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

