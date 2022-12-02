Police looking for hit-and-run driver who hit bicyclist in Indiana County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police are looking for the hit-and-run driver who hit a bicyclist in Indiana County.

State police said the bicyclist was hit by the driver on Nov. 30 in the area of Rose Street and Robertshaw Drive near the Hoodlebug Trail between 7:20 a.m. and 7:50 a.m.

The bicyclist was treated for moderate injuries at a local hospital, police said.

The vehicle is described by police as a dark-colored vehicle with possible damage to the area of the passenger-side rearview mirror.

Anyone with information can call the police at 724-357-1960.