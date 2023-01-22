Police, EMS respond to 2 incidents in Pittsburgh's South Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police responded to two incidents on Pittsburgh's South Side Saturday night.

#BREAKING: @PghPublicSafety @PghPolice say they’re responding to 2 shootings in the south side - one at 4th and Carson, and one at 9th/10th and Carson (Photo from latter). No word if both related but they say EMS crews transported 1 person from each location to the hospital @KDKA pic.twitter.com/oHmjdy5amk — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) January 22, 2023

One shooting occurred at the Color Park and another was reported at the intersection of Ninth and East Carson, according to KDKA's Lauren Linder.

The other scene isn’t at 4th and Carson - 4th doesn’t intersect with Carson. It’s at Color Park by 4th.



Investigators placed multiple evidence markers down here. @PghPublicSafety @PghPolice finishing reconstructing the scene at this location. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/A9xD3rCRJ5 — Lauren Linder (@lauren_linder) January 22, 2023

EMS personnel transported one person from each location to the hospital, officials said.

It remains unclear if both of these incidents are related.

Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.