Police, EMS respond to 2 incidents in Pittsburgh's South Side
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Pittsburgh Police responded to two incidents on Pittsburgh's South Side Saturday night.
One shooting occurred at the Color Park and another was reported at the intersection of Ninth and East Carson, according to KDKA's Lauren Linder.
EMS personnel transported one person from each location to the hospital, officials said.
It remains unclear if both of these incidents are related.
Stay with KDKA-TV and KDKA.com for more details on this developing story as they become available.
