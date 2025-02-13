Pittsburgh-area police departments issuing warnings surrounding door-to-door sales scams

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Several police departments in the Pittsburgh area are issuing warnings surrounding door-to-door sales scams that could be targeting people.

The Bethel Park Police Department says it's getting an influx of people wanting to be added to its No-Knock List.

People requested to be added to that list are those who don't want solicitors going to their homes.

EDIT: We are currently receiving an influx of "No Knock List" requests. Please be advised that this list is updated... Posted by Bethel Park Police Department on Monday, February 10, 2025

The department says it will let people know when it issues new solicitation permits.

The Monaca Police Department is also giving people warning saying that as springtime comes, there will be increases in people going door-to-door to try and sell things.

SCAM NOTICE!!! As Spring approaches there will be an increase in door to door sales activity. It is important to note... Posted by Monaca Police Department on Tuesday, February 11, 2025

In both municipalities, you need a permit to go door-to-door.

The Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission has some things you can look out for to protect yourself.

First, they say to check for identification and that someone coming to your door should have a badge that clearly identifies who they are and where they work.

Next, know who you're dealing with. If someone is from an energy company, for example, they have to clearly say who they are, who they're working for, and the reason they're visiting.

Lastly, avoid high pressure sales and don't pay any mind to sales pitches that are pressuring you to make an immediate decision.

If you tell the person to leave your home, they're supposed to do so immediately.