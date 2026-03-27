Police confront break-in suspect at Pittsburgh's St. Boniface Church

A man from Westmoreland County was arrested Thursday after police said he broke into a church on Pittsburgh's North Side.

Pittsburgh Police said that officers were called to the St. Boniface Roman Catholic Church along East Street in the city's Spring Hill-City View neighborhood just before 3 p.m. after receiving reports of a break-in.

Police said that a cleaner who works in the church discovered that the main entrance door was open and there was broken glass in the area.

The cleaner told police she heard a man's voice after she called out to ask who was inside the church.

When police arrived at the church, officers said they called for the person inside to come out and sent in a K9 officer that found the man on a couch in the hallway of the building.

The man, who police identified as Ahmet Zaimoglu, of Arnold, was arrested and taken to the Allegheny County Jail on burglary, trespassing, and vandalism charges.

"He parked his car right next door to the church here and just walked in," said Monsignor Larry DiNardo. "Knocked the door down and broke the glass and the second door. From what I've been told by police, he went into the refrigerator and got a bottle of water and went into my living room and turned on the television."

Monsignor DiNardo said this isn't the first time that St. Boniface has had a break-in, adding that around 15 years ago, a burglar broke in and stole money out of the alms box.

"You never know whether people maybe had other difficulties or whatever they may have had in their lives," DiNardo said.