Police chase ends with crash in Lawrenceville

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A police chase ended with a crash in Lawrenceville on Wednesday.

The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said detectives tried to serve a bench warrant involving firearms violations and aggravated assault charges in Carrick when the suspect drove away.

Detectives chased the suspect's vehicle, which eventually crashed with a sheriff vehicle at the intersection of 39th Street and Penn Avenue.

No one was injured. The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.