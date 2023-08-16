Police chase ends with crash in Lawrenceville
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- A police chase ended with a crash in Lawrenceville on Wednesday.
The Allegheny County Sheriff's Office said detectives tried to serve a bench warrant involving firearms violations and aggravated assault charges in Carrick when the suspect drove away.
Detectives chased the suspect's vehicle, which eventually crashed with a sheriff vehicle at the intersection of 39th Street and Penn Avenue.
No one was injured. The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.
Thanks for reading CBS NEWS.
Create your free account or log in
for more features.
for more features.