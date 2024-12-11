Driver accused of leading police on chase in Westmoreland County with baby and toddler inside truck

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — Three people are facing charges after police said a driver with a suspended license led troopers on a chase in Westmoreland County, leading to the discovery of a baby, a toddler and drugs inside the truck.

Pennsylvania State Police troopers were on a DUI roving patrol on Nov. 28 around 1:30 a.m. when they saw a truck speeding on Route 30 in Hempfield Township, the Westmoreland County district attorney's office said.

Police said the driver continued to drive erratically and braked abruptly after noticing troopers. The driver then allegedly led police on a short pursuit that ended when state police boxed in his truck on Johnson Road in Unity Township.

Troopers said they found four adults and two children, 2 years old and 8 months old, inside the truck. The children weren't properly restrained, officials said.

Police said they also found evidence of alcohol consumption and heroin, marijuana and drug-related paraphernalia.

Forty-four-year-old Joshua Miller was driving with a suspended license and without an ignition interlock device, police said. Ciara Cole, 29, and Jason Cole, 41, were also charged in connection with the chase, police said.

Arrest warrants were issued for Miller and Ciara Cole for DUI-related charges and endangering the welfare of children. Both were arrested. Jason Cole was charged with a summary offense.