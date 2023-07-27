Police charge teen suspect after gunfire and fleeing car crashes into Beechwood Blvd. home

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh police arrest a teenager after multiple rounds were fired from an SUV which then crashed into a house.

Police first responded to a ShotSpotter alert that 36 rounds were fired along Dickens Street in Crafton Heights on Wednesday afternoon.

There, they found bullet holes in multiple vehicles and a house.

No one was hurt.

A vehicle took off and was later spotted on the parkway. That vehicle fled from officers until it crashed into a house along Beechwood Boulevard just after 7 p.m.

The driver was transported to the hospital and is expected to survive. He's facing multiple charges including receiving stolen property and fleeing and eluding.

The home where the crash happened needs to be inspected due to heavy damage.

The investigation is ongoing.