Police called to Troy Hill following reports of a victim with a gunshot wound

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police were called to the 1100 block of Barbec Street in Troy Hill just after 9 PM Sunday evening.

At least one ambulance transport had occurred, according to Allegheny County dispatchers.

Responding officers found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and lower extremities, according to a statement from police officials. The victim was conscious and breathing when medics transported him to the hospital in stable condition, the statement added.

The incident is now under investigation.

