Police called to Troy Hill following reports of a victim with a gunshot wound

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Police were called to the 1100 block of Barbec Street in Troy Hill just after 9 PM Sunday evening.

At least one ambulance transport had occurred, according to Allegheny County dispatchers.

Responding officers found a man who had suffered gunshot wounds to the chest and lower extremities, according to a statement from police officials. The victim was conscious and breathing when medics transported him to the hospital in stable condition, the statement added.

The incident is now under investigation.

First published on August 28, 2022 / 10:33 PM

