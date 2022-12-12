Police ask for community's help to locate missing Forward Township man
ELIZABETH TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) - Elizabeth Township police are asking for the community's assistance in locating a missing man.
Andrew Tomko, 34, was last seen at approximately 6 p.m. Sunday in the area of Forward Township along the 1800 block of Wall Road, police said.
Tomko was last seen wearing blue jeans, a brown shirt, a gray coat, black shoes, and possibly a black hat.
If seen, please call 911 and report his last known location.
