Police arrest woman accused of aggravated assault in New Kensington

NEW KENSINGTON, Pa. (KDKA) - The Westmoreland County district attorney has announced the arrest of Tamara Ambrosi.

Police say Ambrosi and a man stabbed each other in July at an apartment in New Kensington. Both were taken to the hospital.

The man, Franz Wade, was already charged and is being held in the Westmoreland County Prison.