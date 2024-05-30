Police arrest three suspects in connection to string of stolen vehicles and armed robberies

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - On Wednesday, police announced the arrests of three suspects in connection to vehicle thefts and robberies in Pittsburgh as well as the surrounding areas.

According to Pittsburgh Public Safety, 19-year-old Jose Rivera Montes is being charged with resisting arrest and flight to avoid apprehension, and 16 and 17-year-olds were arrested and charged with resisting arrest, receiving stolen property, firearm violations, and flight to avoid apprehension.

The 17-year-old was released to his father and the 16-year-old was released to juvenile probation.

A string of vehicle thefts had taken place in the overnight hours of Tuesday and Wednesday both in Pittsburgh and surrounding suburbs.

One of the vehicles had been taken in the Zone 6 area of the city and it was believed the suspects were armed.

Those same suspects were also believed to be part of several armed home invasion robberies.

Detectives were able to find one of the stolen vehicles, a Toyota Sienna, on Rentz Way at Grimes Street and then saw three males walking toward the vehicle.

Two of them got inside and a third was still walking toward it when police activated their lights, announced their presence, and ordered them to remain where they were, but they ultimately fled in three different directions.

After a foot chase, all three were taken into custody, and at the time of the arrest, two were found to have firearms on their person, with one of the guns being reported as stolen.

Montes was taken to Allegheny County Jail.