Police: Argument over hunting leads to deadly shooting in Venango Co.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- One man is dead and another is behind bars following a deadly shooting in Venango County.

Pennsylvania State Police say that the shooting occurred along Big Bend Road in Emlenton on Saturday night.

Police say they received a call from David Heathcote, who told Troopers he shot another man, identified as Robert Wingard. Wingard was pronounced dead at the scene.

Heathcote then told police that the two had gotten into an argument over hunting and Wingard threatened to shoot Heathcote's daughter.

It was then, according to police, that Heathcote shot Wingard.

Police say Heathcote is charged with criminal homicide. Bail was denied and he's now being held in the Venango County Jail.

It's unclear when Heathcote is scheduled to appear before a judge.