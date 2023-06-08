Police and SWAT surround home in Pitcairn

PITCAIRN (KDKA) - Police and SWAT have surrounded a home in Pitcairn and have been outside for a couple of hours.

It's happening on Broadway Boulevard near the Sunoco.

According to police, they were there to serve a warrant and the man refused to come outside and he has barricaded himself inside.

The building was evacuated with no injuries, and there are no hostages.

It is unknown if the man is armed or not but he has made threats.

Stay With KDKA.com For More Details