Pittsburgh's Point Park University exploring potential partnership and location in Florida

This week, Point Park University and the City of Bradenton, Florida, announced they are in the process of exploring a partnership that could one day lead to a PPU location in Bradenton.

"We are in the early stages of evaluating what a partnership in Bradenton could look like and how it may support the university's long-term strategic vision," said Dr. Chris W. Brussalis, President of Point Park University. "While the Conservatory of Performing Arts is a natural starting point for these conversations, the opportunity is much broader and could create new pathways for students across the University to learn, intern, and build careers in a vibrant and evolving market."

As Dr. Brussalis said, the early focus has been on Point Park's Conservatory of Performing Arts, but they did add that the broader vision could expand to additional programs and student opportunities. They cited Bradenton's strong ties to the arts, tourism, sports, and business as a reason for the discussion.

Pittsburgh and Bradenton have been connected for years, thanks in large part to Bradenton being the spring training home of the Pittsburgh Pirates since the 1960s.

"Bradenton and Manatee County value partnerships that strengthen our cultural and economic landscape," said Bradenton Mayor Gene Brown. "This discussion with Point Park University reflects an exciting opportunity to showcase the Bradenton area as a place where students can learn, create, and connect with industries that are important to our region."

Another aspect of the discussion between Point Park and Bradenton, as well as Manatee County, is the consideration of existing buildings in Bradenton's downtown core that could be utilized by Point Park.

"Pittsburgh and Bradenton already have a great relationship, so this is an exciting potential partnership," said Pittsburgh Mayor Corey O'Connor. "Point Park University plays a huge role in our Downtown community and its revitalization, and this could be an opportunity for them to bring that same kind of energy to support Bradenton's urban core."

Even with the announcement of the discussion between Point Park and Bradenton, officials from both parties have emphasized that the discussions remain strictly exploratory.