Point Park University moves nearly 20 students due to burst pipe

By
Patrick Damp
Web Producer, CBS Pittsburgh
Patrick Damp is a web producer for CBS Pittsburgh.
Patrick Damp

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Nearly 20 Point Park University students are temporarily displaced as of Sunday morning. 

The cause of the displacement is due to a pipe that burst inside a residence hall at the school. 

Point Park University confirmed to KDKA-TV that the pipe broke on Saturday inside Lawrence Hall. 

The students who were impacted by the damage have already been moved into other housing on campus. 

Crews have been looking into the break, but as of Sunday morning, it's still unclear how extensive the damage is or how long the repairs could take. 

