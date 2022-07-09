POGOH hosting community bike ride in Oakland on Saturday
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - If you're looking for a new way to explore Pittsburgh and one of its most famous neighborhoods, POGOH has a community bike ride today in Oakland.
The ride kicks off at 10 a.m. at the POGOH station near the Carnegie Library.
It will stop at the Schenley Park Overlook for a day in the park with snacks.
The entire ride is just around five miles long.
A free POGOH bike is available for rent but registration is required.
