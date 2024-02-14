PNC Bank investing nearly $1 billion to open new branches, renovate existing locations

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- PNC Bank is investing $1 billion to open more than 100 new locations and renovate over 1,200 branches.

The Pittsburgh-based company announced the major investment on Wednesday, saying it will build and open new branches in key locations like Austin, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Miami and San Antonio, "improving the convenience and reach of its coast-to-coast branch network."

The company will also be renovating about 1,200 of its approximately 2,300 brick-and-mortar locations.

"Our branch network is the heartbeat of our Retail business, offering friendly and convenient service to the millions of customers who step through our doors every single month," Alex Overstrom, head of PNC retail banking, said in a news release.

"Whether to finance a home, deposit a check, or save for retirement, our customers count on our 15,000 branch team members to support their holistic financial needs. By investing in our network, we are supporting our customers, our team members, and the communities where we live and work."

The $1 billion investment is aimed at extending access to banking services for customers and communities across the nation.

"As one of the largest retail banks in the United States, our vast branch network, alongside our other core banking channels, plays a key role in how we serve and provide solutions to our customers across the country," said Overstrom. "Today's announcement further underscores our commitment to continuously invest in our branch network to effectively meet the needs of our customers in an evolving financial landscape."