Plum Senior High School's annual Make-a-Wish Telethon raises over $50,000

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Television production students at Plum Senior High School woke up bright and early on Thursday for their 23rd annual Make-a-Wish Telethon and raised more than $50,000.

Over the past two decades and counting, the telethon has raised more than $1 million.

From 7 a.m. through 3 p.m. on Thursday, students were joined by local celebrities from across the region, including KDKA's own Rich Walsh, all to help raise money in the spirit of the holidays.

"In 22 years, Make-A-Wish tells us we're the number one fundraising school district for Make-A-Wish in the world, and that's nice but we've always given back to the kids in Plum and that's what's more important," said TV Production teacher Rick Berrott.

The students raised $50,906 dollars on Thursday.