Plum Borough School District and local law enforcement investigating after bullet found on school bus

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) - A school bus in Plum Borough is the subject of an investigation this weekend after a bullet was found on the bus.

The Plum Borough School District released a letter to parents and families saying that at the end of the school day on Friday, the bullet was found on said bus.

However, they have said that at no point was there any immediate danger to any student or staff member.

"...the safety and well-being of our students are our top priorities," the letter read. "Upon learning about the bullet, we immediately launched an investigation, working closely with local law enforcement agencies to gather all the necessary information. We want to assure you that at no point was there an immediate threat to any of our students and staff members."

As local law enforcement agencies look into how the bullet ended up on the bus, the district is also asking parents, students, and families to come forward with any information they may have about the incident.

The letter went on to encourage those groups to reach out to the district via the Safe2Say Something website.

That website can be reached at this link.

Safe2Say Something is a Pennsylvania-wide resource run by the Pennsylvania Office of the Attorney General and it teaches both students and adults to recognize the warning signs from individuals who may be a threat to themselves or others, encouraging students and families to step up and say something before it's too late.