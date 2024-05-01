Owner of Pittsburgh-area hoarder house agrees to accept cleanup help

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The owner of a home in Plum Borough at the center of a massive hoarding situation said she is ready to accept help.

A hoarding situation has escaped the walls of a home in Plum Borough. Credit: KDKA

Items and junk have been piling up at the home on Shelbourne Drive in Plum for more than a year, leading frustrated neighbors to demand change.

On Wednesday, KDKA-TV learned the homeowner has agreed to let neighbors help her. The Salvation Army is coming to the property on Thursday to remove whatever it can. Whatever it does not take, the homeowner is going to get a dumpster, and neighbors will get rid of the rest of the items.

"She's going to let us help her by bringing some type of equipment in to get rid of everything," neighbor Jeff Russo said. "I'm going to reach around to the neighbors here to see who can help her in the next few days or if there are outside resources that will help us."

Plum Mayor Harry Schlegel called Resolve Crisis Services for help on Wednesday morning to assist, and a team responded. Resolve Crisis Services is the crisis center for Allegheny County. It is a partnership between UPMC Western Psychiatric Hospital and the county.

UPDATE: Hours after we first told you about this Pittsburgh-area hoarding house in Plum, the woman who lives here has agreed to allow the Salvation Army to pick up the junk tomorrow. And she is allowing neighbors to help bring in a dumpster to remove the remaining stuff. @KDKA pic.twitter.com/ODQ3A6OGZs — Jennifer Borrasso (@JenBorrasso) May 1, 2024

The front door of the home is blocked by junk and the driveway is filled with items that include chairs, carpet rolls, a busted TV and an exercise bike. The junk also has spilled into the backyard and side of the house.

Neighbors said they feel for the homeowner, who has lived there for 30 years.