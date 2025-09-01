Father and adult son found dead from gunshot wounds in Pittsburgh-area home, police say

Two people were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home in Pleasant Hills on Monday morning, authorities said.

The Allegheny County Police Department said in a news release that officials were notified of a shooting at a home on Nantucket Drive around 7:30 a.m. First responders arrived at the home and did not get a response from anyone inside, county police said.

Two people were killed in a shooting at a home in Pleasant Hills on Sept. 1, 2025. Photo Credit: KDKA

A SHACOG CIRT unit was then called and entered the home around 9:20 a.m., finding a father and his adult son dead from single gunshot wounds. The victims were not immediately identified on Monday afternoon.

"Everyone involved in the incident has been identified and there is no danger to the public," Allegheny County police said in the news release.

Police are investigating. No other information was immediately released on Monday afternoon. Anyone with information can call the county police tip line at 1-833-ALL-TIPS.

The SHACOG CIRT unit is made up of officers from communities in the South Hills Area Council of Governments.