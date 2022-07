Planned Parenthood employees rally for union contract outside City-County Building.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Workers from Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania rallied outside the City-County Building to demand a fair union contract.

Workers voted to unionize in March of 2021.

They are continuing to negotiate a contract.