Watch CBS News
Local News

Single-engine plane makes emergency landing at Rostraver Airport

/ CBS Pittsburgh

Single-engine plane makes emergency landing at Rostraver Airport
Single-engine plane makes emergency landing at Rostraver Airport 00:22

BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing at Rostraver Airport on Monday.

Officials say the plane landed safely around 5:30 p.m. The plane circled the airport before landing due to landing gear issues.

There were no reports of any injuries, but the plane did have some "moderate damage," officials said. 

Two people were onboard. 

First published on December 5, 2022 / 5:46 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.