Single-engine plane makes emergency landing at Rostraver Airport
BELLE VERNON, Pa. (KDKA) — A single-engine plane made an emergency landing at Rostraver Airport on Monday.
Officials say the plane landed safely around 5:30 p.m. The plane circled the airport before landing due to landing gear issues.
There were no reports of any injuries, but the plane did have some "moderate damage," officials said.
Two people were onboard.
