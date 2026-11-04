Pittsburgh's stretch of dry, sunny weather comes to an end on Wednesday with rain expected

All good things must come to an end. It could be decades before we see another stretch of weather like this in Pittsburgh. The nice weather began on October 17th and will continue through this afternoon. During this stretch, we have seen:

A string of eight straight days with sunny skies; we haven't seen that many sunny days in a row in over five years.

Our high temperatures will be in the top 15 warmest on record from Oct. 17 through Nov. 4th.

No measurable rain

Low humidity with mostly mild but not cold mornings

The combination of any of the above is fairly rare to see here in western Pennsylvania, but to have all of them come together in one single stretch is something we probably won't see for decades.

We are wrapping up the nice weather today with one more pleasant afternoon before rain chances arrive as the evening rush is wrapping up.

I have highs today hitting 78 degrees in Pittsburgh. The daily high for today in Pittsburgh is just 79°, set in 2003. We will likely see some record highs today in a spot or two, if not in Pittsburgh. It will be close either way.

High temperatures in the region - Nov. 4, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Rain is set to begin rolling in as soon as 5 p.m. These showers are expected to be fairly light but consistent for the rest of the day. Rain should be out of here just ahead of the Thursday morning rush hour.

We will go from highs near 80 today to highs in the upper 60s on Thursday behind the cool front. The coldest temperatures won't arrive until the weekend as the upper-level cutoff low moves by.

Precipitation chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

I have highs on Friday in the low 60s and highs on Saturday and Sunday now near 50 degrees. The EQT Pittsburgh 10 miler is on Sunday morning, and temperatures will be on the cool side for the start of the race, with morning temperatures in the 30s and race-time temperatures in the 40s.