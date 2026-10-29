Pittsburgh's stretch of 70-degree weather coming to an end, pleasant overall conditions remain

Our stretch of "perfect" days will be coming to an end soon.

That doesn't mean we won't see a number of "good" days in place over the next week. Especially considering the time of year.

Yesterday we hit 72° for the high. We are currently running around 2.5° warmer than average for the month, with the hottest day of the month happening on both the 1st and 13th of the month, with highs of 83°.

Today's average high is just 58°, with the average morning low coming in at 39°. That put us more than 11 degrees warmer than average yesterday.

Today should see a similar result.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - Oct. 29, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

I am forecasting a high of 73°. So no change from yesterday's forecast there. Morning lows will be in the mid to upper 40s in most places. Most of today will have sunny skies with winds coming in from the south at around 10mph this afternoon.

There is a small chance of a passing shower this evening for places mainly north of I-80 into the snow belt region of Armstrong and Indiana counties. Rain totals will be less than 0.05", and I think anywhere close to that amount is fairly optimistic.

Rain chances over the next six days KDKA Weather Center

While there is an outside shot that Pittsburgh sees measurable rain, it is not likely. Timing of the showers is from 10 p.m. (I-80 area) to 2 a.m. (Pittsburgh metro, Armstrong & Indiana counties).

Changes to the forecast come behind tonight's front, with highs going from the mid to low 70s today to the mid to low 60s on Friday. Mostly sunny skies on Friday won't be enough to warm us up very much with a much cooler airmass in place.

Halloween is probably the toughest day of the next 7 to predict highs with a lot going on. The airmass will be warming, but there will also be a thick layer of clouds in place through the day. I started lowering highs for Saturday yesterday and will continue the trend today.

I am now down to a Saturday high of just 64°. Halloween will be dry but cooler.

The forecast for Halloween in Pittsburgh KDKA Weather Center

Winds will be out of the north, which won't help. I doubt the kids will want to wear anything over costumes, but parents may choose to wear long sleeves out as they tag along to remain comfortable.

Next week will see temperatures again in the upper 60s for most of the week. Unlike this week, skies will see plenty of clouds moving by. I have pushed our next good chance of rain all the way back to next Thursday, with a couple of isolated chances for rain popping up Monday through Wednesday.

Today, if dry, will be the 13th day in a row with no measurable rain in Pittsburgh.