Pittsburgh's streak of dry weather continues through next week, Halloween looks cool and cloudy

If you are wondering, our next "good" rain chance is now starting to come into better focus, with model data aligning on Thursday next week.

Before we get to that, temperatures will remain well above average for the first two weeks of November. I have highs today and tomorrow in the low 60s. The average high this time of year is 58 degrees, so we will be close to the average. Today's high and low will be the closest we will be to average for the next week.

Conditions in Pittsburgh - Oct. 30, 2026 KDKA Weather Center

Sunday's highs will be in the upper 60s, along with Monday. Highs will be near 70 degrees Tuesday and Thursday. While we have been enjoying bountiful sunshine, the weekend is looking cloudy. Especially Saturday.

Halloween Trick-or-Treat hours will also be pleasant, with temperatures near 60 degrees. Halloween will be dry, but you may want to grab a light jacket, as the kids are out trick-or-treating.

Conditions during Halloween evening in Pittsburgh! KDKA Weather Center

Now, about those rain chances, for the past two weeks at least, have struggled to come to any sort of agreement when it comes to the consistent timing of any rain we may see. This has kept our confidence low when it comes to mentioning any chances for rain. Confidence is now beginning to grow as long-range models are in pretty good agreement on rain next week, even though the timing of the rain isn't perfectly aligned.

The GFS brings rain our way mainly late Wednesday into Thursday, with a cool front clearly moving in before Thursday afternoon. The EURO long-range model pushes the cold front through late Friday.

This is a notable difference, and I would expect the GFS will likely move back to better align with the EURO. We will see there. I will point out that currently some stormy weather will be possible with the passage of the cold front. I am going to put stormy conditions possible for Thursday for now and may add Friday later for storm chances.

Finally, daylight saving time comes to an end on Sunday morning, with sunrise times going from near 8 a.m. to just before 7 a.m. Sunsets will go from around 6:20 to close to 5:20. Take it easy this weekend if you can to allow your body to properly adjust to the time change.