Pittsburgh's purple curb parking zone program has been extended indefinitely

By Mike Darnay

/ CBS Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh's purple curb parking zones will be sticking around after city council voted to extend their use for an indefinite time period.

The formal name for the purple curbed areas are smart loading zones and their goal is to stop drivers from occupying spots in busy areas for long periods of time.   

The use of the smart loading zones was introduced as part of a pilot program Downtown in 2022 before being expanded to other neighborhoods and parts of the city. 

Pittsburgh City Council is considering extending its use of automated Smart Loading Zones. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The city says the purple curbed areas and the program makes it easier for delivery drivers and people parking for just a short period of time without double parking or leaving their vehicles blocks away. 

The city tweaked the pricing scheme last year, making the first 15 minutes free, but some business owners say that's not helpful and are still frustrated by the program.

Mike Darnay

Mike Darnay is a digital producer and photojournalist at CBS Pittsburgh. Mike has also written and produced content for Vox Media and the Mon Valley Independent. He often covers overnight breaking news, the Pittsburgh Steelers and high school sports.

