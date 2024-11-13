Watch CBS News
Local News

Pittsburgh City Council considering extending Smart Loading Zone program indefinitely

By Chilekasi Adele

/ CBS Pittsburgh

CBS News Live
CBS News Pittsburgh Live

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council is considering extending its Smart Loading Zone program that features purple curbs on an indefinite basis.

The Smart Loading Zones are marked purple and the intention is to keep drivers from taking parking spots in busy areas throughout the city. 

The pilot program launched in April 2022 and started Downtown in the city's Central Business District and was soon replicated in neighborhoods like Squirrel Hill and Lawrenceville.

kdka-pittsburgh-purple-automated-smart-loading-zones.jpg
Pittsburgh City Council is considering extending its use of automated Smart Loading Zones. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The ultimate goal of the program is to make it easier for people like delivery drivers and those parking for just a short time. 

Last fall, city officials said less than 5% of people using the Smart Loading Zones stayed there between one and two hours.

Around 55% of the people who parked in the zones were there under 15 minutes.

Late last year, the city tweaked how people are charged for parking in the zones. The first 15 minutes are free.

City Council is set to continue discussing the proposed legislation and a final vote be coming in the next few weeks. 

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.