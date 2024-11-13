Pittsburgh City Council considering extending Smart Loading Zone program indefinitely

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- Pittsburgh City Council is considering extending its Smart Loading Zone program that features purple curbs on an indefinite basis.

The Smart Loading Zones are marked purple and the intention is to keep drivers from taking parking spots in busy areas throughout the city.

The pilot program launched in April 2022 and started Downtown in the city's Central Business District and was soon replicated in neighborhoods like Squirrel Hill and Lawrenceville.

Pittsburgh City Council is considering extending its use of automated Smart Loading Zones. KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer

The ultimate goal of the program is to make it easier for people like delivery drivers and those parking for just a short time.

Last fall, city officials said less than 5% of people using the Smart Loading Zones stayed there between one and two hours.

Around 55% of the people who parked in the zones were there under 15 minutes.

Late last year, the city tweaked how people are charged for parking in the zones. The first 15 minutes are free.

City Council is set to continue discussing the proposed legislation and a final vote be coming in the next few weeks.