Pittsburgh's hot weather turns into cool, humid, and rainy conditions this week

Yesterday was our fifth 90-degree day of the year, putting us well above normal for the month so far.

After a foggy start to our morning, we are looking at scattered showers and storms again this afternoon and evening, with a lower severe weather threat in terms of damaging winds, but flooding is now the main concern, especially coming off of yesterday, when flash flooding happened for some areas.

Humidity levels over the next week KDKA Weather Center

Highs today and pretty much all week long will be in the low to mid 80s, but it will feel in the upper 80s and even low 90s for some because of the humidity sticking around.

Hourly Conditions:

9 a.m.: 78° Mostly Cloudy

Noon: 80° Showers/thunderstorms

3 p.m.: 82° Showers/thunderstorms

6 p.m.: 79° Showers/thunderstorms

Our driest days will be Wednesday and during the day on Thursday if you have anything you need to get done outdoors; otherwise, any outdoor events this week could be disrupted with rain showers and even some thunderstorms.

On Saturday, we could get relief from the rain and humidity.